Goals from Chelsea’s Victor Moses and Arsenal new boy Sead Kolasinac sent the game to a penalty shootout and with both Courtois and Morata squandering their spot-kicks, Arsenal won the trophy for the third time in four years.

With the Community Shield win, Gunners will have fuelled belief that they can sustain a Premier League title push.