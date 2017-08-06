Home Football Chelsea succumb to Arsenal in FA Community Shield
Image result for Arsenal beat Chelsea to win FA Community ShieldArsenal FC claimed the first silverware of the season on Sunday, beating Chelsea to win the 2017 edition of the FA Community Shield.

The gunners lifted the trophy after beating Chelsea 4-1 in a penalty shootout.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and star signing Alvaro Morata were the Chelsea fall guys as Arsenal won the Community Shield 4-1 on penalties at Wembley on Sunday.

Goals from Chelsea’s Victor Moses and Arsenal new boy Sead Kolasinac sent the game to a penalty shootout and with both Courtois and Morata squandering their spot-kicks, Arsenal won the trophy for the third time in four years.

With the Community Shield win, Gunners will have fuelled belief that they can sustain a Premier League title push.

