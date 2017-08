Children under the auspices of the Nigerian Children’s Government have visited the Nigerian Army Resource Centre Abuja to draw attention to the plight of IDPs particularly women and children.

The delegation led by the Child President, Hauwa Musa is concerned that the IDPs may not be getting as much attention as may be required.

While calling for support for the Nigerian Army in the fight against insurgency, Musa explained that such support is necessary in keeping the country safe.