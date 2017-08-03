Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the Continental Broadcasting Service, (owner of Television Continental and Radio Continental), in Lagos.

Accompanied by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Fatai Owoseni, the Police boss was received by TVC News’ Chief Operating Officer, Lemi Olalemi.

IGP Idris commended TVC News for its balanced news reportage and urged the station to continue upholding the objectives of broadcasting. He lauded the commitment of the Journalists’ Hangout’s crew in ensuring fair and unbiased reportage and analysis.

Idris used the opportunity to break the news of the Force’s plan to set up Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service, in a bid to effectively communicate with the public on the activities of the institution.

In his response, TVC News’ Chief Operating Officer, Lemi Olalemi, thanked the IGP for his visit and lauded his commitment towards ensuring a secured Nigeria. He pledged TVC News’ continued commitment to objective reportage.

Other TVC News management team in attendance are the Deputy Director, News, Tunde Osho, Head of News, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, Human Resources and Administration director, the Public Relations Manager, Mabel Aladenusi, among others.