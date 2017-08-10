Home Business Credit Bureau Operators seek more access to funds
Business
0

Credit Bureau Operators seek more access to funds

0
0

Credit Bureau Operators seek more access to funds

Adebayo-Shittu -ICT
now playing

F.G to leverage on ICT to improve economy - Minister

Boko Haram -TVC- Adamawa
now playing

Boko Haram attacks Adamawa, razes 40 houses

The-Ijaw-Youth-Council-World-Wide-IYC-_
now playing

IYC issues 90-day ultimatum to Oil Companies to relocate headquarters

Ribadu Osinbajo TVC
now playing

Buhari's health: Ribadu, others urge Osinbajo to stay focused

Airforce -TVC
now playing

Five Mushshak Aircraft inducted into Nigerian Airforce

Image result for Nigerian Credit Bureau Operators seek more access to fundsThe Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council as well as Operators in the credit bureau sub sector have expressed optimism that the Nigerian economy would soon record growth in access to credit.

This follows the two credit acts passed into law by the National Assembly.

Access to funds for starting or expanding businesses remains a major headache crippling growth of MSMEs.

Data show Small and medium scale enterprises account for more than forty five percent of Nigeria’s GDP.

That input to national growth has been largely self-driven.

But there are renewed hopes that with the executive order easing access to credit, the economy will begin to benefit from pushing the boundaries growth even further.

Discussions at this National reporting conference by the credit bureau association of Nigeria focused on why access to credit remains critical to boosting finances.

With the added benefit of full financial disclosure expected from the two acts, small businesses might just be about to spring from unknown quantities into real drivers of the prosperity that Nigerians seek.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Adebayo-Shittu -ICT

F.G to leverage on ICT to improve economy – Minister

TVCN 0
The-Ijaw-Youth-Council-World-Wide-IYC-_

IYC issues 90-day ultimatum to Oil Companies to relocate headquarters

TVCN 0
Customs-SmuggledCars-TVCNews

Customs intercepts 37 smuggled brand new vehicles

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close