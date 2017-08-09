Home Business Customs intercepts 37 smuggled brand new vehicles
Customs intercepts 37 smuggled brand new vehicles
Business
0

Customs intercepts 37 smuggled brand new vehicles

0
0
Customs-SmuggledCars-TVCNews
now viewing

Customs intercepts 37 smuggled brand new vehicles

Bank-Of-Tanzania-TVCNews
now playing

Tanzania's central bank slashes interest rate to 9 pct

VW-TVCNews
now playing

Volkswagen buys back old cars at discounts in Germany

Oil Production-tvcnews
now playing

Nigeria requires N3.05tr to increase oil production - Kachikwu

now playing

Leave Buhari alone, he violated no law, Senate tells protesters

now playing

Alleged kidnappers' den : What truly happened in Ahmaddiya, Lagos state

Image result for Customs intercepts 37 brand new vehicles, 156 seizures madeSome Customs officers are in trouble for their involvement in the smuggling of 37 brand new vehicles through unapproved land border routes.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, made this disclosure in Lagos while showcasing the smuggled vehicles among other seizures at the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A.

 

Ali said  the importers and their collaborators will be facing prosecution.

Top among the seized items are 37 brand new 2017 Lexus jeeps, Land Cruisers and Toyota Hilux with a duty paid value of more than 1.3 billion naira.

Other seizures include thousands of bags of foreign parboiled rice, sacks of cannabis, and several containers stuffed with various goods that were falsely declared.

The Customs leadership has said it is not backing out of the fight against those that have been described as economic saboteurs.

Customs operatives have been mandated to use appropriate force to deal with threats intended to obstruct performance of their statutory function.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Bank-Of-Tanzania-TVCNews

Tanzania’s central bank slashes interest rate to 9 pct

TVCN 0
VW-TVCNews

Volkswagen buys back old cars at discounts in Germany

TVCN 0
Oil Production-tvcnews

Nigeria requires N3.05tr to increase oil production – Kachikwu

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close