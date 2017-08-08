The fight against Boko Haram insurgents in the Northeast received a boost on Monday with the seizure of a lorry conveying fuel along the Sambisa forest route.

Comptroller of customs in charge of Adamawa and Taraba commands, confirmed the seizure while displaying the seized items to newsmen.

The 500 jerry cans full of petrol were seized while being transported along theMubi-Madagali highway in Adamawa state.

NCS comptroller in charge of Adamawa and Taraba commands, Francis Adetoye noted that the driver and other passengers, on sighting the operational team, ran into the bush.

He explained that eight members of his team narrowly escaped lynching by irate smugglers in Wuro Bokki area of Adamawa state.

According to him, the patrol team was chasing smugglers on the waterways on the Nigeria-Cameroon maritime border when the smugglers collided with the NCS tricycle while trying to escape.

Receiving the items, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps boss thanked the customs men for the existing synergy, promising to assist in hunting down the smugglers.

Nigerians are hopeful that with the uncommon efforts by the NCS, the era of smuggling along the Cameroon border towns in Adamawa and Taraba States will soon be over.