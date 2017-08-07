The Federal Operations Unit of the Nigerian Customs service, Zone ‘B’, has displayed goods seized within some states in the country’s north west.

The Customs says the seizures prove it is out to promote legitimate trade and provide a conducive environment for commercial activities.

TVC News Katsina Correspondent, Awwal Ibrahim reports that the Zone ‘B’ unit took it as part of its duties, to educate and sensitize people in border communities of the North west part of Nigeria, on the dangers and hazards of smuggling.

Yet another opportunity to provide advocacy presented itself when it displayed some Smuggled items it seized in Katsina and Kano States.

Among items seized were Used Vehicles, Rice, Cooking oil, used clothes, illicit drugs as well assome of the peculiar smuggling items

The seizures took place in Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kogi and Kwara States and the FCT which are the Areas under the watch of the Federal Operations watch.

In spite of the huge volume of seizures, as well as sacrifice of material and human resources, the Unit still faces a lot of challenges and recently lost two Officers in Katsina state.

This not withstanding, the Unit is doing its best in enforcing the Federal Government Policy on Prohibition which is aimed at encouraging local production towards enhancing the economy.

Most of the good smuggled into the country, apart from sabotaging the economy, also at times constitute health hazard to the handlers or the users.