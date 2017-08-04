Nigerian Army spokesman, Sani Kukasheka Usman, has reiterated that the forty day deadline to capture the leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, “dead or alive” still remains sacrosanct.

The assurance of the ultimatum was given to newsmen after a brief meeting by the chief of army staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, with officers and men at the Nigerian Army special forces school and the 27 task force brigade in Buni yadi, Yobe state, North east Nigeria.

The army boss who visited Goniri and Buni yadi to re-strategise with troops on the frontline on how to nip the boko haram fighters in the bud, charged them not to give up until the battle is completely won.

Usman further said there was no time the leadership of the army announced the death of the eccentric Boko Haram leader.

While inspecting some of the war facilities, the army chief showered encomium on the officers and men for a job well and for sustaining the tempo, stressing that the complete crushing of the Boko Haram group is a major objective for the Nigerian army.