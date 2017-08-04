Disengaged NIMN staff protest in Lagos

Disengaged staff of the Nigeria Institute of Marketing of Nigeria on Thursday stage d a peaceful protest a move that disrupted all business activities at the Lagos office of the institute.

They carried placards carrying various inscriptions while they chanted solidarity songs all with the aim of showing their greviances to the management of the institute.

They aggrieved workers want the management to pay their full gratuity and entitlements.

Registrar of the institute was quick to react to some of these allegations.