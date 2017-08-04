Home News Disengaged NIMN staff protest in Lagos
Disengaged NIMN staff protest in Lagos
Disengaged NIMN staff protest in Lagos

Disengaged NIMN staff protest in Lagos

Police Officers Wives undergo three-day training on Food safety

Australia lowers Aviation threat level to "possible"

Trump urges Mexican President to end Public defiance on border wall

Russia condemns new sanctions, calls it a trade war

2017 budget: Analysts, Accountants want proper implementation

Image result for Nigeria Institute of Marketing of NigeriaDisengaged staff of the Nigeria Institute of Marketing of Nigeria on Thursday stage d a peaceful protest a move that disrupted all business activities at the Lagos office of the institute.

They carried placards carrying various inscriptions while they chanted solidarity songs all with the aim of showing their greviances to the management of the institute.

They aggrieved workers want the management to pay their full gratuity and entitlements.

Registrar of the institute was quick to react to some of these allegations.

