Government officials in Katsina state have advised graduates not to over depend on their certificates for a means of livelihood as the number of the unemployed keeps climbing.

They argued that government at all levels can not provide jobs for the teeming army of the unemployed.

But as a means of providing solutions to a problem that mostly affects them, youths in Matazu local government area of Katsina state recently organised a Youth empowerment programme.

TVC News Katsina Correspondent, Awwal Ibrahim reports that some Youths in Matazu local government teamed up under the umbrella of MatazuYouth Civil Society to set the pace for training up to one hundred among them in five different vocations .

The aim is to do away with redundancy and political thuggery and also contribute to the socio-economic development of their area.

According to them, it is now obvious that vacancies for public sector jobs can no longer go round, as recently more than 400 applicants from the council area applied for just 41 teaching jobs in the state public service.

The Special Adviser to the Katsina state Governor on Investment, Ibrahim Tukur Jikamshi said the Masari administration is working towards empowering the unemployed in the state.

According to him, the state government recently established an economic empowerment directorate as it seeks to address unemployment in the state.

Speaking at the event, the resource person, Shamsudeen Sani Matazu, says the Youths will be trained in five schemes that need little start-up capital namely Yoghurt, liquid and solid soaps , Perfumes, and poultry farming.

It was a cheering moment for youths in this council area, as they are on their way to becoming self reliant.