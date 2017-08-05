Home Business Dry ports : Regulatory commission, shippers council collaborate
Image result for Dry ports : Regulatory commission, shippers council collaborateThe Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission is pushing for more private participation in modern dry ports development in Nigeria.

Members of the commission met with authorities of the Nigerian Shippers Council in Lagos, on the need to develop a world standard transport infrastructure to drive port trade activities.

They noted that the ease of doing business initiative of government will be effectively driven with the development of automated dry ports.

They project that a well-developed infrastructure will facilitate the seamless movement of goods and services across the regions.

