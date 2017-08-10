Home Basketball D’Tigress stunned by Raptors in a test game
Image result for D'TigressNigeria’s female Basketball team, D’Tigress were shocked 71-55 points by Raptors Basketball Club in a test game played in Lagos on Wednesday evening ahead of the 2017 Afrobasket Women Championship in Bamako, Mali.

The game clearly showed there is more work to do for coach Sam Vincent, who experimented with the team.

Nigeria will face Senegal, Egypt, Mozambique, Guinea and Congo in Group B of the tournament which holds from August 18th to 27th

Coach Vincent led Nigeria to win the tournament for the first time in 2003 in Mozambique and successfully defended the title with Ayo Bakare as coach in 2005 in Abuja.

 

