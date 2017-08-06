Nigeria now tops the global chat of out of school children globally.

This is according to United Nation’s Children’s Fund, UNICEF.

Children of nomadic pastoralists and fishermen, millions displaced due to Boko Haram insurgency and many more are those that have made the number exacerbate.

With the statistics, the country is now at par with Afghanistan and Pakistan in the league of countries unlikely to meet the SDG goal on education by 2020.

At a parley in Kaduna with news managers from different media organisations across northern Nigeria, the United Nations says political discourses have dominated the polity, with education thrown to the garbage.

And while state governments in Nigeria are boasting of security of lives Edand properties as a top priority, UNICEF says education must not be allowed to wait.