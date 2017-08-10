The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has promised not to retreat in the battle against graft.

Magu said he will do everything within the law to recover all ill-gotten wealth and bring perpetrators to book.

The anti-graft boss disclosed on Thursday when he visited TVC News to explain the state of his Commission’s anti-corruption battle.

He described the recent setback suffered in many of the high profile cases as a manifestation of Corruption fighting back.

Watch the full interview below: