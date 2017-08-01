The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is set to investigate bursars and Vice Chancellors of some Federal Universities over account irregularities.

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of the National University Commission at a meeting between the Commission and Bursars of federal Universities.

He noted that Over time the Commission has notices several irregularities in the dealings of the bursars.

The Executive Secretary stress the need for bursars to be transparent in handling Public Funds.