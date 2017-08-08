Home Business Egyptian stock market boss seeks European investments
Egyptian stock market boss seeks European investments
Egyptian stock market boss seeks European investments

Image result for Egyptian stock marketAttracting new companies for listings will be the priority of the new Chairman of the Egypt Stock Exchange.

Mohammed Farid who spoke to journalists in Cairo said he recognised the position of stock market in reducing unemployment and boosting economic prosperity.

Farid hinted that he intended to launch promotional tours in the Gulf and European markets to attract foreign investments.

The Egyptian government plan to amend the capital market laws, especially, rules guiding non banking financial sector.

