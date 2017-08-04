Home Politics Ekiti : Fayose reappoints six sacked commissioners
Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has recalled six out of the remaining 10 sacked commissioners.

The governor had about six weeks ago dissolved the State Executive Council, including 16 commissioners.

But, Fayose directed six of the commissioners to return to their duty post with immediate effect.

This Friday, the governor in another statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, approved the reappointment of six of the sacked commissioners.

