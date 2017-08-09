Home News Electricity : Previous govts. squandered N11tr fund – SERAP
Electricity : Previous govts. squandered N11tr fund – SERAP
News
Nigeria
0

Electricity : Previous govts. squandered N11tr fund – SERAP

0
0
Power-TVCNews
now viewing

Electricity : Previous govts. squandered N11tr fund – SERAP

now playing

Nuhu Ribadu commends FG on anti-graft war

whistleblower-in-Nigeria-TVCNews
now playing

Group calls on FG to review whistle-blower policy

now playing

2019 elections : Okorocha appeals to APC members to remain united

now playing

Makarfi warns against indiscipline ahead of PDP primaries

now playing

Party politics : APDA suspends Raymond Dokpesi, others

Power-Facility-TVCNewsThe Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP has accused the three previous administrations of squandering eleven trillion naira electricity fund.

SERAP said the money, which comprises public funds, private equity and social investment, was misspent during Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umar Yaradua and Goodluck Jonathan’s regimes.

In a 65-page report launched in Lagos on Wednesday, the group called for a probe into the alleged squandering and a thorough investigation into the alleged government funding of privatized power sector.

The report further said the country’s Electric Power Sector Reform Act of 2005 have not yielded the desired results due to what it called corruption and impunity of perpetrators, regulatory lapses and policy inconsistencies.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Nuhu Ribadu commends FG on anti-graft war

TVCN 0
whistleblower-in-Nigeria-TVCNews

Group calls on FG to review whistle-blower policy

TVCN 0

Leave Buhari alone, he violated no law, Senate tells protesters

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close