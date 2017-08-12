Champions Chelsea suffered a nightmare start to their Premier League title defence, having two men sent off as Burnley claimed a feisty 3-2 win at Stamford Bridge.

Gary Cahill was shown a straight red for a lunging tackle on Steven Defour midway through the first half.

Burnley then capitalized with a ruthless display that saw them score 3 times before the break.

The Blues were better after the break and pulled a goal back when summer signing Alvaro Morata headed in shortly after coming off the bench.

Cesc Fabregas was then sent off for a late challenge on Jack Cork but David Luiz added 1 more goal for Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Miguel Britos scored a dramatic 93rd-minute equaliser for Watford as Liverpool were held to a thrilling 3-all draw at Vicarage Road.

Wayne Rooney marked his top-flight return to Everton after 13 years by scoring the winner against Stoke and his 199th goal in the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town made a dream start to their debut season in the Premier League as they beat Crystal Palace 3-nil away.

Southampton were held to a goalless draw by Swansea at St Mary’s Stadium, as West Brom beat Bournemouth 1-nil .