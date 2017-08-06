Home Health Exclusive breastfeeding advocates want more flexible work hours
Health
News
Nigeria
Image result for Exclusive breastfeeding in nigeriaAdvocates of exclusive breast-feeding have called all government and private establishments as well as labour leaders to promote flexible work hours that will accommodate the demands of nursing mothers.

At a round-table discussion with the ministry of health and the Nigerian Labour Congress, they called on all tiers of government and stake-holders to support the campaign by engaging employers to extend paid maternity leave to 6 months, or provide creches and lactating rooms for breast feeding mothers.

The move , according to them, will help encourage mothers indulge in exclusive breast-feeding.

 

