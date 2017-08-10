Home Business F.G to leverage on ICT to improve economy – Minister
F.G to leverage on ICT to improve economy – Minister
Image result for F.G to leverage on ICT to improve economy - MinisterThe federal government has revealed plans to leverage on Information and CommunicationTechnology to improve the economy by making Nigerian cities ‘smart’.

Minister of communications, Adebayo Shittu made this remark at the opening ceremony of the maiden Smart Cities Summit taking place in Abuja.

Olive Nwoke-Onokwai reports that with the theme ‘Leveraging on Technology Solutions to improve the efficiency of cities’ the two-day multi-stakeholders summit aims to harness the experience and knowledge of experts in laying the roadmap for smart cities initiative for Nigeria.

Declaring the summit open, the minister said there is need for Nigeria to join other African countries like Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda and the rest of the world to adopt technology in reshaping the economy.  Other key decision makers and stakeholders in the sector could not agree any less.

While they express optimism that the move will help boost the countries economy, they appeal to industry players and stake-holders to key into the dream and work towards the realization of a smart Nigeria

The Nigerian smart cities initiative is driven by the ministry of communications and is expected to attract investors into the country.

