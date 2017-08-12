Home America Facebook perfects video app to rival YouTube
Facebook perfects video app to rival YouTube
Facebook perfects video app to rival YouTube

Image result for Facebook perfects video app to rival YouTubeSocial media giant, FACEBOOK, is moving fast to compete with Youtube for attention on video storage.

Facebook will create a WATCH app where video would be locked for interactions by groups while individuals could personalize pictures.

Video viewers will also be able to see comments from connecting groups.

The WATCH app could open up new revenue streams for the social media company just as advertisers may also through in messages to viewers during interactions.

 

