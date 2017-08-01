The World Bank Is assuring rural youths who participated in the FADAMA-3 additional financing Graduate Youths Unemployment Scheme, that the process and eventual disbursement of take-off grants for eligible participants would be transparent.

The assurance was from the Bank’s Task Team Leader who was on a working visit to monitor ongoing training for participants.

The teams are being trained at multiple locations including the Tai Solarin University Of Education, the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Odeda Farm Institute and the Federal University Of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

He said the due process that made the selection of participants credible would be sustained.