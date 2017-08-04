Home Politics FCT PDP says chairman, Yahaya Suleiman remains suspended
Image result for Yahaya Yunusa Suleiman PDP FCTThe Federal Capital Territory chapter of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, the PDP have reaffirmed the suspension of it’s chairman, Yahaya Yunusa Suleiman over allegations of gross misconduct.

The party revealed this to news men after its expanded caucus meeting which held in Abuja today.

The party charged members to unite and work for a common goal stating that no faction exists as a result of the suspension.

The chapter subsequently appointed the deputy Alh. Ibrahim Dikko as the acting chairman.

