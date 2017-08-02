Home Business FG seals pact with three firms to increase sugar production
FG seals pact with three firms to increase sugar production
Business
0

FG seals pact with three firms to increase sugar production

0
0
now viewing

FG seals pact with three firms to increase sugar production

Alaafin of Oyo
now playing

Traditional rulers support football tourney in Oyo

now playing

Rohr sticks with Akpeyi, Ezenwa for Cameroon clash

Rohr-Yusuf-TVC
now playing

Rohr to advise Salisu on Home Eagles' camp - NFF

now playing

Nigerian Freight forwarders vow to resist fee collection

now playing

Boko Haram war not yet over, Buratai warns troops

Image result for sugar production in nigeriaMore sugar will be refined in Nigeria as Dangote Sugar, BUA Group and Golden Sugar Compa enter into agreement to increase output.

The agreement covers the second phase of the National Sugar Master Plan 2018 to 2023.

Under the pact, eight sugar refining sites, with a total land area of 187 hectares will produce over 1. 5 million metric tonnes of sugar per annum.

Over 60,000 jobs are expected to be created through the agreement.

Nigeria’s trade and investment minister, Okechukwu Enelamah believes the plan will help reduce country’s dependency on imports.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Nigerian Freight forwarders vow to resist fee collection

TVCN 0

Manufacturers want favourable policies from govt

TVCN 0
Ibe-Kachikwu-tvcnews

More than $300b lost in oil investments globally – Kachikwu

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close