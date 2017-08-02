More sugar will be refined in Nigeria as Dangote Sugar, BUA Group and Golden Sugar Compa enter into agreement to increase output.

The agreement covers the second phase of the National Sugar Master Plan 2018 to 2023.

Under the pact, eight sugar refining sites, with a total land area of 187 hectares will produce over 1. 5 million metric tonnes of sugar per annum.

Over 60,000 jobs are expected to be created through the agreement.

Nigeria’s trade and investment minister, Okechukwu Enelamah believes the plan will help reduce country’s dependency on imports.