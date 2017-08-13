Home Health FG tasked to allocate more funds to the health sector
date 2017-08-13

FG tasked to allocate more funds to the health sector
Health Equipment -TVCThe Nigerian government has been charged to allocate more fund to the health sector because of the rising cases of diabetes, high blood pressure and other killer diseases.
Some health workers and group of youths gave the advice in Akure during a special health walk to educate residents of the town on the need to know their health status.

The health walk which started from the Deji of Akure palace terminated at the NEPA market where free medical services were rendered to the people.

The leader of the group, iIfedoyin Olatubosun urged Nigerians to always go for regular medical check up to know their status.

She also advised Nigerians to avoid salty foods and engage in physical exercises.

