Five Super Mushshak aircraft have been inducted into the Nigerian air force as the military seeks to improve its air power in the fight against terror.

At the induction ceremony in Kaduna, air force top brass say they are working round the clock to rid Nigeria of terrorists.

Correspondent Tesem Akende reports that the Super Mushshak aircraft were bought in parts into Nigeria last month from Pakistan. And with support from Pakistani engineers, they’ve been assembled and are

now good to go.

With a full house at the Air Force base in Kaduna, military personnel cutting across the air force, the army and other formations, all gathered to witness the induction ceremony.

The Airforce top brass say the war against terror has just been energized. Personnel of the force had their hands full flying the aircraft.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo who was represented at the occasion a special guest of honor, said the government would continue to give the force all it needs to succeed.

Several personnel of the force have received expertise for maintenance of the Aircrafts. There are now about ten of such Aircrafts in the air force.

Five more of such are expected to arrive Nigeria later in December, this year.