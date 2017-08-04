Home Politics Former GEJ ministers to contest for PDP chairmanship position
PDP-logo-TVCFormer ministers under the past administration of President Goodluck Jonathan have resolved to nominate their members to contest the position of National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party and other positions in the National Working Committee.

At a press briefing in Abuja, Chairman of the forum, Kabiru Turaki says they are also supporting the National Caretaker Committee of the party to reconcile all members of PDP to organize a hitch-free non-elective convention on August 12.

The PDP ex-ministers forum are of the view that only adherence to democratic principles will make Nigerians to embrace the party again hence their investments to return the party to the people.

