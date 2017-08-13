The National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders has advised freight forwarders to comply with the Federal Government’s directive on the payment of Practitioners Operating Fees.

The leadership of the Association says that it supports the collection of the levy because it will enable the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria to develop skills and knowledge among freight forwarding practitioners in the country.

The association believes that the levy collection will boost freight forwarding operations as well as create employment in the sector.