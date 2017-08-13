Home Business Freight forwarding association supports FG directive on operating fee
Freight forwarding association supports FG directive on operating fee
Business
0

Freight forwarding association supports FG directive on operating fee

0
0
landfreight-tvcnews
now viewing

Freight forwarding association supports FG directive on operating fee

SaudiKingSalman-TVCNews
now playing

Saudi budget deficit shrinks from year ago due to higher oil prices

now playing

Britain says Brexit talks should move to next phase, as ministers show unity

Amaechi-Inspects-Ebute-Metta-Railway-Terminal-Lagos-TVC
now playing

Transport Minister, Senate push for enhanced rail services

Aloysius-Ikegwuonu-Ozubulu-TVCNews
now playing

#OzubuluMassacre : Aloysius 'Bishop' Ikeguonu, others attend Sunday mass

Cultists-TVCNews
now playing

Police arrest twelve suspected cultists in Ondo state

Image result for National Association of Government Approved Freight ForwardersThe National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders has advised freight forwarders to comply with the Federal Government’s directive on the payment of Practitioners Operating Fees.

The leadership of the Association says that it supports the collection of the levy because it will enable the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria to develop skills and knowledge among freight forwarding practitioners in the country.

The association believes that the levy collection will boost freight forwarding operations as well as create employment in the sector.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
SaudiKingSalman-TVCNews

Saudi budget deficit shrinks from year ago due to higher oil prices

TVCN 0

Britain says Brexit talks should move to next phase, as ministers show unity

TVCN 0
Amaechi-Inspects-Ebute-Metta-Railway-Terminal-Lagos-TVC

Transport Minister, Senate push for enhanced rail services

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close