The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC will deploy an extra 200 men to manage traffic in Apapa while the road is being repaired.

The corps marshall Oyeyemi Boboye says this will ensure smooth vehicular movement of commuters during the period.

Senior Reporter Joke Lijadu reports that it has become quite common to see queues of articulated vehicles carrying containers, trucks and fuel tankers all lined up on a section of the roads while cars, buses and commercial motorcycles struggle to fit into the free lane.

This has caused serious gridlock in the area, now compounded by the ongoing rehabilitation of the Apapa Wharf road.

In a bid to find a lasting solution to the hours of traffic delay plaguing the area, the Federal Road Safety Commission Corps Marshall, Oyeyemi Boboye paid a visit to Apapa to assess the area.

Addressing newsmen after his tour he noted that commuters in Apapa have endured a lot and promised to deploy an extra 200 FRSC officials to manage traffic in the area.

The FRSC corps Marshall also paid a visit to the Nigerian ports authority where he was received by the general manger, western ports, Abiodun Gbadamosi .

Issues bordering on the movement of articulated vehicles constantly parked on the roads were discussed. Both officials noted that talks were ongoing to provide holding bays for the vehicles

The federal road safety corps assured residents and commuters in the area of its readiness to enhance smooth vehicular movement in Apapa in order to improve the ease of doing business in the area