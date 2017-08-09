Home News GEJ’s home : Burglary suspect granted N7m bail
GEJ’s home : Burglary suspect granted N7m bail
News
Nigeria
0

GEJ’s home : Burglary suspect granted N7m bail

0
0
Jonathan-PDP-TVC
now viewing

GEJ’s home : Burglary suspect granted N7m bail

Crown-TVCNews
now playing

Ogun community demands removal of traditional ruler

now playing

South Africa : Zuma survives no-confidence vote

D-tigers-win-afrobasket-title-TVC
now playing

NBBF set to announce D'Tigers squad for 2017 Afrobasket

Justin-Gatlin-TVCNews
now playing

Athletics : Coe's criticism of Gatlin's victory inhumane - Agent

Nick-Kyrgios-TVCNews
now playing

Tennis : Kyrgios gets winning start in Montreal, Pouille ousted

Image result for GEJ's home : Burglary suspect granted N7m bailMusa Musa, the police Sergeant dismissed by the police authorities for allegedly burgling the Gwarinpa residence of former President Goodluck Jonathan, has been granted bail in the sum of 7 million naira by a Magistrate Court in Abuja.

The conditions include one surety who must be a civil servant resident in the FCT with easily identifiable means.

This came after the suspect denied the allegations of mischief, theft and house breaking contained in the First Information Report,FIR, filed against him by the FCT Commissioner of Police.

The properties allegedly stolen by the suspect is valued at 30 million naira.

In granting the bail, Magistrate Mabel Bello noted that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence that may have been requiredin denying the dismissed Sergeant bail.

Proceedings in the matter was adjourned till October the 3rd for trial.

Musa is one of four police operatives dismissed by the police authorities for allegedly burgling the residence of the former president.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Crown-TVCNews

Ogun community demands removal of traditional ruler

TVCN 0

South Africa : Zuma survives no-confidence vote

TVCN 0
Fishermen-Boko-Haram-Attack

Boko Haram militants kill 31 fishermen in Lake Chad region

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close