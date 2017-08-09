Musa Musa, the police Sergeant dismissed by the police authorities for allegedly burgling the Gwarinpa residence of former President Goodluck Jonathan, has been granted bail in the sum of 7 million naira by a Magistrate Court in Abuja.

The conditions include one surety who must be a civil servant resident in the FCT with easily identifiable means.

This came after the suspect denied the allegations of mischief, theft and house breaking contained in the First Information Report,FIR, filed against him by the FCT Commissioner of Police.

The properties allegedly stolen by the suspect is valued at 30 million naira.

In granting the bail, Magistrate Mabel Bello noted that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence that may have been requiredin denying the dismissed Sergeant bail.

Proceedings in the matter was adjourned till October the 3rd for trial.

Musa is one of four police operatives dismissed by the police authorities for allegedly burgling the residence of the former president.