Home Asia Germany urges China, Russia to rein in North Korea
Germany urges China, Russia to rein in North Korea
Asia
Europe
International
0

Germany urges China, Russia to rein in North Korea

0
0
North-Korea-TVCNews
now viewing

Germany urges China, Russia to rein in North Korea

Kenyatta-Odinga-TVCNews
now playing

Kenyan election : Kenyatta in early lead, Odinga rejects results

Customs-SmuggledCars-TVCNews
now playing

Customs intercepts 37 smuggled brand new vehicles

Bank-Of-Tanzania-TVCNews
now playing

Tanzania's central bank slashes interest rate to 9 pct

VW-TVCNews
now playing

Volkswagen buys back old cars at discounts in Germany

Oil Production-tvcnews
now playing

Nigeria requires N3.05tr to increase oil production - Kachikwu

Image result for Germany urges China, Russia to rein in North KoreaGermany on Wednesday called on China and Russia to dissuade Pyongyang from pursuing policies that would lead to a military escalation on the Korean peninsula after North Korea said it was considering a missile strike on Guam.

“The goal of the German government is to avoid a further military escalation and to settle the conflict in the North Pacific peacefully,” said government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer.

“China and Russia have a special responsibility to do everything they can to dissuade North Korea from a path of escalation,” she added.

Earlier North Korea said it was considering plans for a missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam after U.S. President Donald Trump told the North that any threat to his country would be met with “fire and fury”.

Reuters

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Kenyatta-Odinga-TVCNews

Kenyan election : Kenyatta in early lead, Odinga rejects results

TVCN 0
Bank-Of-Tanzania-TVCNews

Tanzania’s central bank slashes interest rate to 9 pct

TVCN 0
VW-TVCNews

Volkswagen buys back old cars at discounts in Germany

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close