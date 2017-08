Ghana energy minister, Boakye Agyarko, has reaffirmed his country’s interest to buy gas from Nigeria, to boost the country’s power generation.

This was made known at the Nigerian Annual International Conference and Exhibition organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers in Lagos.

Boakye Agyarko said gas produced in his country was inadequate for total domestic needs.

Ghana’s current oil and gas production stands at 190,000 barrels a day and 120 million standard cubic feet per day.