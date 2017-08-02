Home News Greener Lagos: Ambode calls for more Private sector participation
Greener Lagos: Ambode calls for more Private sector participation
News
Nigeria
0

Greener Lagos: Ambode calls for more Private sector participation

0
0
now viewing

Greener Lagos: Ambode calls for more Private sector participation

Boko Madagali -TVC
now playing

Boko Haram insurgents overrun Madagali, kill seven persons

PDP-logo-TVC
now playing

Police hand over Lagos PDP Secretariat to Board of Trustees

Political parties
now playing

Internal Democracy: IPAC urges FG to restore subvention to Political parties

Yemi Osinbajo -TVC
now playing

Osinbajo redeploys ICPC boss, sets up committee on looted funds

Aregbesola-Mum-tvcnews
now playing

Saratu Aregbesola (1932 - 2017) : Governor Aregbesola's mother buried

Image result for Greener Lagos: Ambode calls for more Private sector participationThe Lagos State Government has called for more private sector involvement in achieving the greener Lagos dream.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode said this at the 2nd stakeholders forum on greening in Lagos.

TVC News Correspondent Ola Awakan reports that the gathering was aimed at strengthening the existing partnership between the public and private sector in preserving nature and enhancing a greener environment in Lagos.

It is the second edition of the stakeholders’ Forum on Greening organised by the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency with the theme “Consolidating the partnership on Greening”.

Commissioner for the Environment, Babatunde Adejare who represented Governor Ambode was happy at the significant progress which the initiative has attained in two years.

People from the corporate organisations, clubs, agencies and many independent groups participated in the programme, which was targeted at building a better Lagos. They believe more work can still be done.

Awards of Green Ambassadors were presented to some corporate organisations who have been part of the journey since the out set.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Boko Madagali -TVC

Boko Haram insurgents overrun Madagali, kill seven persons

TVCN 0
PDP-logo-TVC

Police hand over Lagos PDP Secretariat to Board of Trustees

TVCN 0
Political parties

Internal Democracy: IPAC urges FG to restore subvention to Political parties

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close