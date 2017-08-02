Home News Group asks Nigerian Law School to recall expelled student
Group asks Nigerian Law School to recall expelled student
News
Nigeria
0

Group asks Nigerian Law School to recall expelled student

0
0
Nigeria-Law-School - TVC
now viewing

Group asks Nigerian Law School to recall expelled student

John Odigie-Oyegun
now playing

APC calls for greater inclusion of women in party politics

Police-logo-TVC
now playing

Police seek Ogun residents' support in tackling crime

Doctors - NMA-TVC
now playing

Ogun NMA laments influx of quack doctors

Gunmen Clerk
now playing

Gunmen abduct Ikeja Local Government clerk

Cattle rustling - TVC
now playing

Police unveil tracking technology to curb Cattle rustling

Image result for Group asks Nigerian Law School to recall expelled studentA civil rights organisation has called for an immediate improvement of the welfare conditions for students in all the campuses of the Nigerian Law School in Nigeria.

The Save Legal Education Coalition made this call at a press conference while requesting the immediate and unconditional recall of Kayode Bello whom they said was expelled unjustly from the Abuja Campus.

Convener, Movement of Lawyers for Total Liberation, Ayo Ademiluyi said Bello’s eviction from the campus based on his proactive inquisition of the available facilities of the Nigerian Law School is pre-judicial and constitute a breach of his fundamental right.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
John Odigie-Oyegun

APC calls for greater inclusion of women in party politics

TVCN 0
Police-logo-TVC

Police seek Ogun residents’ support in tackling crime

TVCN 0
Doctors - NMA-TVC

Ogun NMA laments influx of quack doctors

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close