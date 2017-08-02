A civil rights organisation has called for an immediate improvement of the welfare conditions for students in all the campuses of the Nigerian Law School in Nigeria.

The Save Legal Education Coalition made this call at a press conference while requesting the immediate and unconditional recall of Kayode Bello whom they said was expelled unjustly from the Abuja Campus.

Convener, Movement of Lawyers for Total Liberation, Ayo Ademiluyi said Bello’s eviction from the campus based on his proactive inquisition of the available facilities of the Nigerian Law School is pre-judicial and constitute a breach of his fundamental right.