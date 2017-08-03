Home News Group calls for review of Political campaign spendings
Group calls for review of Political campaign spendings
Group calls for review of Political campaign spendings

Image result for political parties in nigeriaA Civil Rights organisation has urged vibrant Youths in the country to synergise to achieve the Not-too-young-to-run vision.

President of the League of Progressives Ambassadors of Nigeria LOPAN, Chukwudi Anyanwuocha gave this admonition at a press briefing targeted at addressing salient national issues as related to the ongoing constitutional review.

Having commended the National Assembly for considering the Not-too-young-to-run bill, the group added that efforts must be made to revisit other rejected bills for the interest of the country.

They recommend that the NYSC Scheme be removed from the constitution to allow for easy amendment, restructuring to be reconsidered and campaign spending reviewed for the social economic development of the nation.

