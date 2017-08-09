A group of northerners, under the umbrella, ‘Northern Inter-Faith and Religious Organization for Peace’ has called on the Federal Government to review the whistle-blower policy introduced by the military for its counter-terrorism war.

The group wants the policy to include offer of relocation, provision of new identity and protection in addition to rewards for whistleblowers.

It insists that individuals who are willing to contribute to making the country safe, are being held back by fear of retribution from terrorists.

The group also revealed that its members will be embarking on a 40 day fast for the capture of dreaded Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.