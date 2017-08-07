Home News Group demands President Buhari’s return or resignation
Group demands President Buhari's return or resignation
Group demands President Buhari's return or resignation

Group demands President Buhari’s return or resignation

Peace-Corp-members-A group of Nigerian youths camped at the Unity fountain in Abuja on Monday to demand that president Muhammadu Buhari resume work or resign after 92 days away from the country on health grounds.

In a relatively peaceful outing which witnessed heavy security presence the youths say the president’s continued absence is telling on the country’s economy and should no longer be condoned.

The protesters who defied the early morning rain say they will stop at nothing until they achieve the desired result.

President Buhari had on May 6 departed for London for a medical follow up after  he had earlier embarked on a 49-day medical vacation.

