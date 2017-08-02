Home News Gunmen abduct Ikeja Local Government clerk
Image result for GunmenGunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Wednesday abducted the Clerk of the House of Ikeja Local Government, Shamsideen Abiodun Omotayo .

He was said to have been abducted at the Imota area of Lagos on his say to work Wednesday morning.

According to the information officer, Ikeja Local Government, Onilegbale, the kidnappers have contacted the Head of Administration of the Council Area, Mosunmola Otaiku-Okoka and demanded for 20 million naira ransom.

The Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA) Public Relations Officer, Afolabi Olawale, confirmed the incident. But said efforts are ongoing by concerned security agencies to rescue him.

 

