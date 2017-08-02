Home International Gunmen attack Russian Embassy in Damascus
Image result for Gunmen attack Russian Embassy in DamascusThe Russian embassy in Damascus was targeted in a mortar attack on Wednesday but none of the embassy staff were hurt.

The country’s foreign ministry says two of the mortar shells landed and exploded on the territory of the embassy while another two detonated near its outside perimeter.

It has condemned what it called a terrorist attack carried out from positions of terrorist gangs.

Moscow entered the military conflict in Syria nearly two years ago in support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, one of its closest Middle East allies.

