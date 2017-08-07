Home News Hajj 2017: Lagos airlifts first batch of 460 Pilgrims to Saudi
Image result for Hajj 2017: Lagos airlifts rst batch of Pilgrims to Saudi ArabiaThe first batch of 460 intending Pilgrims from Lagos State were  on Sunday airlifted to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the flag-off of the 2017 Hajj Service.

Correspondent Adedoja Salam-Adeniyi  who visited the Lagos Hajj camp reports that more than 2000 pilgrims will be  embarking on the holy pilgrimage from Lagos to mecca this year.Nat

Commissioner for Home Affairs, AbdulHakeem Abdullateef, who is also the Amir ul Hajj, expressed the determination of the state government to provide all necessary support to ensure a hitch free and memorable hajj exercise.

Intending pilgrims  leaving the shores of Nigeria to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this year Hajj exercise are advised to avoid carrying banned items such as Kerosene, Palm Oil, toy gun, cooking stoves, Kolanut, bitter cola, hard drugs, electric iron, fire lighter, matches,fake currencies among others.

The Hajj is the fifth pillar of Islam. It is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, a mandatory religious duty for every Muslim who is physically and financially capable of undertaking it at least once in their lifetime.

