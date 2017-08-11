Home News Hate Speeches: N.O.A boss condemns groups, warns against future crisis
Hate Speeches: N.O.A boss condemns groups, warns against future crisis

Hate Speeches: N.O.A boss condemns groups, warns against future crisis

Image result for National Orientation AgencyThe Director General of National Orientation Agency, Garba Abari, has condemned groups and individuals that persist in spreading hate songs and speeches.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, Abari warns that war is an evil that must be avoided.

He expressed worry that  the Country stands the risk of sliding into future crisis if hate speeches and songs persists with little or no form of caution.

Abari added that the Federal government is taking the necessary steps to tackle this menace  and ensure the safety of all Nigerian citizens.

