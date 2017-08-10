Cuba has reacted to the expulsion of two of its diplomats based in Washington by promising an investigation into allegations that some unspecified “incidents” have caused physical symptoms in Americans serving at the U.S. Embassy in Havana.

The Cuban foreign ministry said it would not allow its territory to be used for any action against accredited diplomatic agents or their families.

Earlier on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department told reporters that the exact nature of the incidents were unclear, but Americans serving in Cuba had returned to the United States for non life-threatening “medical reasons.”