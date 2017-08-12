Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, has implored a Presidential Investigative Panel, to investigate activities of the armed forces, and ensure that those activities, meet up to human rights norms, observed across the world.

He made this appeal, at the panel’s inauguration, held at the presidential villa.

The panel was launched review the compliance of the Armed Forces with Human Rights obligations and Rules of Engagement, a fall out of allegations leveled against the military that it has often committed human rights abuses while prosecuting the war against Boko Haram.

It is an issue Osinbajo takes very seriously and he is emphatic that he has a special interest in the activities of the panel.

He reminded the panel hat President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2015,directed the Military to conduct an internal inquiry into allegations of rights abuses by its personnel.

Osinbajo however believes such reports, do not diminish the selfless contributions of brave men and women who have fought valiantly to keep the country safe.

He noted that in recent times, the conduct of the nation’s defence and security forces during the insurgency in the Northeast and militancy in the Niger Delta, has attracted significant commendation.

The Acting President assured the Panel of the administration’s support, urging the Armed Forces and those in government to always ensure that activities of the Military are inline with human rights norms.