Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare now shifts her focus to the long jump event at the IAAF world championships after a disappointing outing at the 100m.

.

Okagbare ran 11.08 seconds to place fourth in the semi-final of the 100m and missed out on securing a spot in the final.

The six-time Nigeria 100m champion failed to overcome a sloppy start and fell behind Torie Bowie of the USA, African record holder Muriel Ahoure of Ivory Coast and Trinidad and Tobago’s Michelle-Lee Ahye.

The long jump event begins on Wednesday. Having won a silver medal in Moscow, Okagbare will fancy her chances of a podium finish.