Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare has now set her sight on a medal in the Long jump event at the World athletics Championship, after reaching the final of the event on Wednesday.

Okagbare-who won bronze in the event in Moscow will hope to mount the podium again, following her 6.51 metres jump to qualify for the final in London.

Nigeria’s Ese Brume, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, who was making her debut in the long jump event, failed to qualify after finishing 10th in her qualifying group.

The final comes up on Friday.