Home Athletics IAAF World Championship : Kenya’s Rudisha withdraws with injury
IAAF World Championship : Kenya’s Rudisha withdraws with injury
Athletics
Sports
0

IAAF World Championship : Kenya’s Rudisha withdraws with injury

0
0
David-Rudisha-tvcnews
now viewing

IAAF World Championship : Kenya’s Rudisha withdraws with injury

Alleged perjury : Iheanacho faces two-year jail term

Kenya-Election-IT-Chief-TVCNews
now playing

Kenya : Election I.T. chief found dead with arm cut off

Shortly-After-Scaramucci-Ouster-Trump-TweetspTVCNews
now playing

Trump hails "great day at the White House" after Scaramucci's ouster

Insecticide-Net-tvcnews
now playing

Preventing malaria : Osun to distribute 3 million insecticide nets

service-chiefs-ceremony-tvcnews
now playing

Insurgency : Service Chiefs arrive in Maiduguri in line with Osinbajo's order

Image result for David RudishaDefending champion and 800m world record holder Kenya’s David Rudisha has withdrawn from next month’s IAAF World Athletics Championships with an injury.

Rudisha made the announcement on his twitter handle.

Rudisha set the 800m world record of 1 minute 40.91 seconds five years ago in London as he won Olympic gold.

He would have been gunning for a third straight gold medal at the World Athletics Championships.

In Rudisha’s absence, his compatriot Emmanuel Korir and Botswana’s Nijel Amos will be favourites for the 800m men’s gold in London.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Alleged perjury : Iheanacho faces two-year jail term

TVCN 0

Athletics championships : AFN ‘struggling’ to provide funds for athletes

TVCN 0
CHAN-super-eagles-TVC

CHAN qualifiers : Home based Eagles camp resumes in Kano

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close