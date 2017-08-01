Defending champion and 800m world record holder Kenya’s David Rudisha has withdrawn from next month’s IAAF World Athletics Championships with an injury.

Rudisha made the announcement on his twitter handle.

Rudisha set the 800m world record of 1 minute 40.91 seconds five years ago in London as he won Olympic gold.

He would have been gunning for a third straight gold medal at the World Athletics Championships.

In Rudisha’s absence, his compatriot Emmanuel Korir and Botswana’s Nijel Amos will be favourites for the 800m men’s gold in London.