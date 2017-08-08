Nigeria’s medal hope in the women’s 400 metres at the World Athletics Championship in London is over.

The trio of Patience Okon George,Yinka Ajayi and Margaret Bamgbose could not make it into the final for the event at the world athletics championships in London.

Running in first semi final Okon-George finished with a time of 52.60 seconds in the 8th position.

Ajayi came 6th in the second semi final with a time of 52.10 seconds, while Bamgbose returned a time of 52.23 seconds to finish 7th in the third semi final.

The women’s 400 metres final hold on Wednesday.