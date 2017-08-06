Home Business Ikorodu monarchs laud Ambode’s plan to boost tourism
Ikorodu monarchs laud Ambode's plan to boost tourism
Image result for Ikorodu monarchs laud Ambode's plan to boost tourismResidents of Ikorodu in Lagos have been urged to work in-line with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to boost the tourism potential of the community.

Ayangbure of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi gave this advise while addressing community stakeholders who were present at the two years anniversary of his coronation.

He said the Governor is ready to make Ikorodu attractive to investors through the rich culture and tradition of the people of the area.

Shotobi added that the peace and security of lives and property in the area is the responsibility of all residents.

