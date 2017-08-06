Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has unveiled a State Embedded Power Programme aimed at generating independent power for the state within the next three to six years.

The Governor was at the National Electricity regulatory Commission’s head office to seek a “No Objection” letter in order to secure a go ahead to embark on the programme.

It is an ambitious plan which would lead to Lagos state getting off the National grid and freeing energy for distribution to other parts of the country

And this is contained in a master plan which details how private sector power providers will be set up to generate three thousand megawatts for the state within three to six years.